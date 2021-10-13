Warriors blow out Winnetonka 16-1

The Warriors varsity softball team won big over Winnetonka 16-1 Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The Warriors got on the board in the first inning when Raelyn Tanner singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring a run.
The Warriors tallied eight runs in the third inning.
“Smithville Warriors varsity’s big bats in the inning were led by walks by Kelsie Eisman and Avery Davis, an error on a ball put in play by Ashlyn Langhus and Tanner, by Lily Wornson, a single by Wornson, and a groundout by Elizabeth Palmer,” said coach Kaily Mayhugh.
Tanner led the team to victory in the circle, lasting three innings and allowing one hit and one run while striking out five and walking zero.
The Warriors totaled nine hits. Wornson and Palmer each racked up multiple hits for Smithville while Wornson led Smithville with three hits in four at bats.
