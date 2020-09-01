Warriors softball aiming for state title under new coach

SMITHVILLE — New head coaches usually feel added pressure taking over for a Hall of Fame coach, but Smithville’s first-year softball coach Kaily Mayhugh doesn’t feel that way taking over for her longtime mentor Steve Tingler.
“It’s an absolute relief,” Mayhugh said. “We run things very similarly, so the girls know the plays we’re going to be calling and know the way that we run things. It’s going to be great coming in after Steve.”
Mayhugh, a 2010 Smithville grad who played for Tingler as a Warrior and at Park University where he was an assistant coach, spent the last two years working as his assistant before taking over the reins.
Tingler retired as Smithville’s head coach last fall after more than 40 years coaching, which includes 18 seasons with the Warriors and a spot in the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame.
Mayhugh said the transition has been fairly seamless — so much so that the team has already set high goals for a group under new leadership.
“Our goal as a team is to win a state championship,” she said. “We can do it. We have the tools and we have the skills.”
Mayhugh said the team talked about those championship aspirations before the season and outlined what that would look like and how to get there.
Senior Adi Callahan said every single girl on the team wrote down winning state as one of their goals and they are ready to put in the work to do it.
“I think every year it’s something that you want to do, but this year I just feel like it’s something we really can accomplish,” senior Adi Callahan said.
Mayhugh said it starts with the team’s commitment to small ball, an offensive approach that emphasizes getting on base and aggressive base running.
“Our small ball is going to be pretty exciting,” Mayhugh said. “We haven’t had that for a while. We’ve got some pretty good speed.”
Callahan and sophomore Raelyn Tanner also give the Warriors some strong hitters.
The key to small ball is often found on defense with a pitching staff who can limit the opposition. Mayhugh is confident her bullpen can deliver that with Carr, Tanner and junior Haley Cotter.
Cotter said the three starters each bring a little something different to the pitching rotation. She said tries to keep her pitches low and Carr goes high while Tanner delivers a great curveball.
"We all pitch different so it's really fun to learn from each other and how they pitch," Cotter said.
The Warriors are just hoping to gel after facing a strange offseason due to COVID-19. Mayhugh said most of the players found a way to get game reps over the summer for club teams, but less time together and limited chances for bonding off the field could impact chemistry.
“It does make it harder for us as a team to get closer and do things outside of softball,” Callahan said. “But at the same time, we still do get to bond and we still do have a good time at practice and at games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.