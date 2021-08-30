Warriors volleyball focusing on hard work, communication this season

SMITHVILLE — Heading into her sixth season as varsity coach for Warriors volleyball, Katy Minnix said her team will focus on hard work and communication to better last season’s 21-8-1 record.
The Warriors went 8-4 in conference, coming in third behind Platte County and Kearney.
“Overall, we have a really positive, hardworking group. They are really fun to work with and have a hunger to compete and improve. We will consistently be working on communication. We can always improve in that department in volleyball,” said the coach. “Five of our eight losses last year came from Kearney and Platte County. If we want to take the next step, we are going to have to win against those two teams.”
While the team lost a couple of big starters in Katie Kasten and Riley Foster, it has some big names returning as well.
“Autumn Kaderly as our setter, Isabella Reynolds in the middle, as well as Audrey Weis and Lilly Post in the back row are our returning seniors. We also have some dynamic juniors returning in Mia De La Piedra and Kelsie Gresham,” said Minnix.
Reynolds and Kaderly both earned second team all-district as well as second team all-conference honors last season. Weis earned all-conference honorable mention.
For heavy contributions this season, Minnix said she will look to seniors for “their experience, skills, and leadership.”
“Isabella Reynolds, Autumn Kaderly and Audrey Weis have spent the most time on the varsity court so their contributions will be very valuable. We also have some very hardworking, dedicated and competitive players in our juniors Mia De La Piedra, Kelsie Gresham and Payton Shumway,” she said.
Minnix said other players also are stepping up.
“Shumway brings a lot of really positive energy and will be stepping into some setting and DS responsibilities. Kennedy Outler brings a big swing in both the middle and right side pin,” she said.
