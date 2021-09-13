In their Saturday, Sept. 11 matches against Booneville, the Smithville Warriors volleyball team came away victorious, winning 2-0.
In their first game of the tournament, the girls varsity squad took the game by three points, besting Booneville 25-22. In the second game, the Warriors increased their winning points total, taking the game 25-17.
With their wins, the girls placed third overall in the Hickman tournament.
In pool play, the girls tied Boonville 1-1, fell to Hickman 2-0, tied Fatima and John Burroughs 1-1. The girls then beat Marshfield 2-1 in the quarterfinal match and lost to John Burroughs 2-0 in the semifinal match.
In the team’s play against Ruskin Friday, Sept. 10, the Warriors beat Ruskin 3-0.
The girls are scheduled to play Oak Park Monday, Sep. 13.
