Kearney boys hoops coach Stegeman takes job at Winnetonka

KEARNEY — Kearney boys basketball head coach Kirk Stegeman announced he will be leaving his current position to take over as the head boys basketball coach at Winnetonka High School this fall.

Stegeman finished with a 60-51 record in four seasons as Kearney’s head coach, including two district championships and a third-place finish at state during his first season at the helm. He started teaching at Kearney in 2013, first serving as the junior varsity head coach.

Stegeman said in a tweet that his time coaching at Kearney has been “some of the best years of my life.” He added that a chance to coach and teach in this district helped him grow as a person.

Thank you KMO 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Repz5p5Duy — Kearney Hoops (@KearneyHoops) May 8, 2020

“Working with these young men has been a true joy for me,” Stegeman said. “When I took over the program four years ago, I knew it was going to be a challenge. I can look back now and know that I gave everything that I had to the school and these basketball team.

“I am a believer that you learn life skills when you play sports. Hard work, dedication, passion and giving back are all traits I hope your sons have learned.”

Stegeman is a 2005 graduate of Platte County High School, where he scored over 1,000 career points and helped lead the 26-2 Pirates to the state quarterfinals during his senior season. He went on to play basketball at Ottawa University in Kansas before joining the high school coaching ranks at Kearney.