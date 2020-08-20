Kearney chooses Ward as girls wrestling head coach

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs wrestling program announced it selected Nick Ward as Kearney’s first girls wrestling head coach.

Ward worked as assistant coach for the Kearney boys wrestling team since 2013. During that time, the Bulldogs captured a team state title in 2018 and six total team trophies. He won the Missouri Class 3 assistant coach of the year award during the state title season and has twice earned the district assistant coach of the year award.

“I’m super excited,” Ward said. “It’s a really great opportunity to put a face with the program.”

Ward helped grow the girls wrestling program when it became an official Missouri State High School Activities Association sanctioned sport in 2018. Both of the Kearney wrestling programs have been coached by the entire staff under head coach Jake Hill while Ward and assistant coach Bryant Hummel led the way with the girls roster.

“I think the big piece for the girls is just having one guy they know is their leader,” Ward said. “We kind of all just shuffled through that position.”

Ward said he has had his eyes on taking the job if it became available, especially after his stepson Coby Aebersold graduated following his second straight state championship at 170 pounds.

“When his classmates and that group that I coached since they were little boys graduated, it was kind of the perfect timing,” Ward said.

Now Ward will be working with another two-time state champion in senior Lexie Cole, who has won the 235-pound title each season Missouri has offered girls wrestling. He said he’s glad to have Cole and other solid returners as he tries to establish a foundation of fundamentals and solid technique throughout the entire roster.

On top of making the current roster better, he wants to make the roster bigger.

“The first and foremost goal is to grow our numbers,” Ward said.

Ward said the first few years involved a lot of recruiting the team “from the hallway.” He wants to help establish a feeder system from the local youth clubs similar to what the boys team has now. That system will give the girls wrestling team more competitors who start freshman year knowing the lingo and the expectations for wrestling at the high school level.

Ward was previously a boys wrestling head coach at Plattsburg and Versailles. He started teaching in 2006 and will enter his ninth year at Kearney. Ward currently teaches social studies but has previously taught physical education and health as well as working directly with at-risk students.

Ward grew up in Marceline, where he played football, wrestling and track and field at the varsity level. He won three district and two sectional championships as a wrestler, advancing to state three times in his high school career.

He graduated from Northwest Missouri State in 2002 with degrees in social studies and physical education. He earned his Master’s degree in Education Administration and Supervision from William Woods University. He’s currently pursuing a master's degree in positive psychology from the University of Missouri.