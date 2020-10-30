Kearney football grinds for a 22-7 win over Excelsior Springs

KEARNEY — Kearney football advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a grinding 22-7 victory over Excelsior Springs Friday, Oct. 30 at Kearney High School.

After the Bulldogs did not play the last two weeks due to COVID-19 exposure, Kearney took a little while to get warmed up.

The Tigers scored on their first possession with a 4-yard rushing touchdown from Tanner Phillips, but the Bulldogs never let that offense near the end zone again during this Class 4 District 8 quarterfinals matchup.

Instead Kearney scored 22 unanswered points of the next three and half quarters of football.

Junior running back KJ Smith, who ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns, got the Bulldogs evened up at 7-all with his first score, barreling through defenders and over the goal line for a 3-yard rushing score on the team’s first possession.

After a holding penalty ended a promising drive for Excelsior Springs, Smith got back to work with an 18-yard run to get Kearney some distance from its own end zone. Senior quarterback Dawson Meinert found senior wide receiver Carson Frake for 49 yards on the next play.

The Tiger clamped down to force a fourth and 3 on the 9-yard line, where the Bulldogs opted for a 26-yard field goal from senior kicker/linebacker Braxton Breedlove.

Excelsior Springs threatened to score before half by crossing midfield, but a sack from junior Daryn Langford on third-and-long sent the teams into the locker room with Kearney leading 10-7.

The Bulldogs put together a nearly 13-play six-minute drive to start the third quarter that ended in another Breedlove field goal, this time from 27 yards. Kearney went from their own 28-yard line to the Tigers’ 10 with the longest play being a 6-yard run by junior quarterback Ian Acosta.

The Kearney defense nearly gave the Tigers life with a 15-yard late hit on the next possession, but again the Bulldogs forced Excelsior Springs to punt near midfield.

The next drive is when Smith finally broke free.

Two Tigers defenders looked to have him wrapped up on the third play of the drive, but Smith kept moving his feet until he got away and ran for a 52-yard touchdown to go up 19-7.

The Bulldogs added some breathing room with a 40-yard field goal from Breedlove with 1:30 remaining, but the game was long over as the defense continued to stop the Tigers from making any big plays.

Kearney (4-4) will face Winnetonka (6-3) in the district semifinals Friday, Nov. 6. The Bulldogs held a 16-0 lead over the Griffins when these teams faced on Oct. 2, but Winnetonka rallied with 20 unanswered points in the final 14 minutes of game time.