LIBERTY — Kearney graduate and William Jewell senior track athlete Ryan Hoffman has been named a second team academic all-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Hoffman is the first member of the William Jewell men’s track and field team to earn the honor, with men’s soccer player Justin Beck in 2010 as the only other Cardinal to make the team.

To be eligible for academic all-American consideration, student-athletes must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or above and have reached sophomore designation in both athletic and academic standings at his/her current institution.

Hoffman graduated this spring with a degree in biochemistry. He became the first Cardinal to win a multi-event championship when he won the 2019 Great Lakes Valley Conference decathlon championship. He took second place in the heptathlon at the indoor championships in 2020 and was named USTFCCCA all-region.

Hoffman also won the 2020 R.E. Bowles Award and was a two-time GLVC James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award honoree to go along with his academic all-GLVC selection this year.

Hoffman was a member of Kearney football’s 2015 state championship team and the boys track and field team that finished fourth in 2016.