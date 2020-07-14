KEARNEY — Kearney School District announces hiring Alli Baldwin as its new girls swimming and diving head coach starting in the 2020-21 season.

Baldwin will enter her first year as an English teacher at Kearney Junior High after having taught for eight years, most recently at Heritage Middle School in Liberty. She worked as an assistant coach at Liberty North for the cross-country and track and field teams.

“I look forward to creating a championship culture where swimmers are excited to develop and reflect grit, resiliency, character, positive relationships and passion through sport,” Baldwin said in a press release. “I can’t wait to meet the swimmers and become a part of the Kearney family!”

Although this will be her first season as a high school swimming coach, Baldwin has been an age group coach for the Tsunami Swim Team of Kansas City for the last three years. During that time, she started competing in triathlons, earning 10 podium finishes including a first-place finish in her first Super Sprint Triathlon.

Her biggest strength in those competitions has been swimming ability. The 2004 Liberty High School graduate performed as club swimmer during her youth. She earned a bachelors in Education at William Jewell College and will complete her masters from the University of Missouri this summer.