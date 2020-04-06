KEARNEY — The Kearney school board announced that it hired Adam James as the new boys soccer coach at Kearney High School.

James is a Kearney graduate who currently works as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s programs at William Jewell College in Liberty. He also plays for the Kansas City Comets, an indoor soccer league in Independence.

“I’m excited that Coach James has decided to return to our community in the coaching role,” Kearney Athletic Director Dave Schwarzenbach said in a statement. “I enjoyed watching him as an athlete, and I’m looking forward to watching him as a head coach.”

James finished his Kearney soccer career in 2014 after setting the school record for career goals at 126. He went on to play at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, where he earned first team all-American honors.

“What excites me most about coaching at Kearney is not only being able to give back to soccer but my hometown as well,” James said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity to help these boys develop into young men that will go out and impact their communities in a positive way. I also believe that this program has great potential to consistently compete for championships on the field.”

James will start his position at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. He will be replacing his former coach Bill Foreman, who is retiring after 29 years of leading the boys soccer program at Kearney.