KEARNEY — Kearney High School held a signing ceremony for senior Abby Couch, who will attend Missouri State University this fall to play soccer.

"Abby has been an absolute pleasure to coach," said Amanda Hopkins, Kearney girls soccer head coach. "Her work ethic, talent, and character are second to none. I know without a doubt that she will be successful in all of her future endeavors."

As a junior, Couch helped lead the Bulldogs to a 21-3 season and a third-place finish at the state tournament in 2019.

Couch was also a key player for the Kearney girls basketball team that won the conference and district championships each of the last three seasons, including its third-place finish at state during her sophomore year.

Couch averaged 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game during her senior basketball season.