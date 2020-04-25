Kearney's Garrett signed by Tennessee Titans

KEARNEY — University of Missouri linebacker and Kearney alumni Cale Garrett is headed to Nashville.

The 6-foot-2, 234-pound linebacker who started 33 games in his Mizzou career signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent on Saturday, April 25.

If Garrett makes the 53-man roster, he will play with long snapper Beau Brinkley, who also played football at Kearney High School.

Liberty North head football coach Greg Jones, who coached both Garrett and Brinkley while at KHS, sent the Bulldogs' newly signed Titan a congratulatory message in a video on Twitter.

“This is awesome, man,” Jones said with a Titans helmet in the background. “It’s time to Titan up.”

Jones referred to himself as “one lucky coach” to have two players on the same NFL team.

Garrett earned first team all-SEC honors during his junior campaign at MU and won two SEC defensive player of the week awards in 2019 before his college career ended when he suffered a torn pectoral tendon.

Garrett was a standout player during Kearney football’s 2015 Class 4 state championship season, winning the 2015 Bobby Bell Award as the Kansas City area’s best lineman or linebacker in Missouri’s and Kansas’ smaller four classes.