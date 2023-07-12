LIBERTY — The moment was written in the stars for Liberty native Ali Smith on Sunday, July 9. The professional disc golfer secured the biggest win of her career on her home course.

Smith defeated a strong field by one shot to win the Kansas City Wide Open Championship at Bad Rock Creek Disc Golf Course in Stocksdale Park.

Ali Smith

Ali Smith secured the title of the KC Wide Open at Bad Rock Creek Disc Golf Course in Stocksdale Park on Sunday, July 9.
Ali Smith

Ali Smith putts during the KC Wide Open at Bad Rock Creek Disc Golf Course in Stocksdale Park.
KC Wide Open

Gannon Buhr won the KC Wide Open on Sunday, July 9.
KC Wide Open

Brett Stetson, a Colorado Springs native, plays his upshot during the practice round of the KC Wide Open on Thursday, July 6.

