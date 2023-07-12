LIBERTY — The moment was written in the stars for Liberty native Ali Smith on Sunday, July 9. The professional disc golfer secured the biggest win of her career on her home course.
Smith defeated a strong field by one shot to win the Kansas City Wide Open Championship at Bad Rock Creek Disc Golf Course in Stocksdale Park.
This was the first time since 2016 that the pro tour competed in the KC Wide Open. The player that came out on top of the female division was Smith, who graduated from Liberty North in 2013.
Smith taught math at Liberty High School before quitting the job to pursue her dream of playing professional disc golf. As Smith made a birdie on the final hole of the three-day tournament, she was overcome with emotion as she proved that she could win on a big stage. She shared her appreciation for those that supported her the most.
“Both of my parents were able to walk all three rounds with me. I have three different sponsorships, and a representative from each of the sponsors was there for the final round, including one from Michigan,” she said. “The Kansas City disc golf community was there to support me and it wasn’t about me winning, it was about me just being there and doing what I am really passionate about.”
Smith was the only female to shoot under par for the tournament as she finished with a total score of 1 under. She battled with Lisa Fajkus in the final round for the title. Fajkus held a two-shot lead entering hole 13. Smith stayed calm during the final stretch of play as she played 1 under for the final five holes. Fajkus, ranked 21st in the Disc Golf Pro Tour Standings, struggled down the stretch as she played the final five holes in 6-over par.
“Never at any point did I think that I was out of it. I just told myself to play my disc golf game,” Smith said. “I am usually playing Bad Rock by myself so to see about 1,000 people watching and walking the course with me was really special.”
The win for Smith pushes her one step closer to her ultimate goal of qualifying for the tour championship. The top 20 players in the Disc Golf Pro Tour Standings make the tour championship. The Liberty native is currently in 11th place.
“Securing a spot and qualifying for that is a big pay day with me taking the leap of faith of not teaching and trying to do this as a job and a career,” Smith said. “I would love to be top 10 in the standings.”
Men’s side
On the men’s side, Gannon Buhr came away with the KC Wide Open Championship. He shot a three-day total of 28-under par. Buhr, an Urbandale, Iowa native, was unstoppable all weekend as he fired a final round of 8-under par to win by two shots over Joseph Anderson from Athens, Georgia.
The top Missourian on the men’s side was Jake Hebenheimer. The Jefferson City native finished 25-under par to secure third place.
Players from all over the country descended on Bad Rock Creek Disc Golf Course for this tournament. Brett Stetson from Colorado Springs, Colorado drove to the Liberty area and competed in the tournament for a second straight year. He had only good things to say about the course. Smith echoes Stetson’s statement as she was full of pride for her local course.
“We definitely heard a lot more positive feedback this year. The fairways were looking nice and clean. I heard from many players how awesome the course is,” Smith said. “I think this has potential to stay on the pro tour.”
