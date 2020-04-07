Liberty North hires new athletic director

LIBERTY — The Liberty school board announced hiring Lane Green as the new athletic director at Liberty North High School.

Green served as the district director of athletics and activities for the Blue Valley School District in Overland Park, Kansas, since 2014. He previously held the same position in the Olathe School District in Olathe, Kansas, following his time as an assistant principal and athletic director at Olathe North High School.

Green graduated from the University of Kansas with a journalism degree before getting his Masters in education at the University of St. Mary.

“I am excited about joining the team at Liberty North High School and becoming a part of the Eagles family," Green said in a statement. "I look forward to getting to know the students, teachers, coaches, administrators, and all stakeholders who make Liberty North an exceptional school community.”

Green will replace Bob Kernell, the current director, who is retiring at the end of this school year. Green will start in his new role on July 1.