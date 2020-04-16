Liberty North names Self new softball head coach

LIBERTY — Liberty North announced its hiring of Amanda Self as its next softball coach.

Self joined the Liberty North staff as an assistant when current head coach Roger Lower, a Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Famer who had spent 20 years coaching at Blue Springs, left retirement to take over the Eagles in 2017.

Self played softball for Lower at Blue Springs during the team’s undefeated state championship winning season in 2008. She went on to become a first-team All-MIAA player at Emporia State University in Kansas. She earned a 2 RBI double play on her way to scoring the winning run in the MIAA championship of 2012.

Liberty North finished 20-5 during the 2019 season. The Eagles 38-27 over three seasons with trips to the district semifinals each of the last two years with Lower at the helm.