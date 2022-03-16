LIBERTY — The Eagles return this season with high hopes as the baseball team looks in great form after competing in the jamboree on Monday, March 14. Liberty North returns a strong core of players that will try to avenge the loss to Liberty last year in the district championship.

Liberty North head coach Ryan Stegall explained that all three phases of the team have a possibility of breaking out and elevating this team to its potential and beyond.

“So far, our focus has really been there. I love that,” Stegall said. “Our team is a team that is going to pitch it, play defense and we can get our lineup going. We have a lot of good bats. It could be a really good lineup.”

During the jamboree, Liberty North faced Kearney, Oak Park and North Kansas City in a shortened, three-inning scrimmage. Even though the games do not count toward the record, Stegall saw promise in his players.

“Play and compete against some other teams and seeing that there are a lot of good teams out here, too,” Stegall said. “I think seeing some live pitching from other guys has opened some things up.”

The Eagles will rely on an athletic group of players, most of them involved in multiple sports as well. From the outfield to the infield, the Eagles will be flying around for putouts all seasons long. This type of commitment makes Stegall excited to begin the season.

“They go get balls and nobody is going to get that ball, they go get it,” the coach said. “They are all athletic, strong kids for sure.”

Liberty North will open the season at the Metro Leadoff on Friday, March 18 at Creekside Park. The Eagles will play Grain Valley in game one of a highly competitive tournament that sees some of the best talent in the area compete.

“Super excited, we had our fundraiser last Saturday. And once that was over, it’s game time,” Stegall said. “We got out here today and it brought the excitement back.”