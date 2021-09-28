LIBERTY — Liberty North and Liberty squared off in the September Slam Tournament Championship on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Capitol Federal Sports Complex. The Eagles defeated the Blue Jays 14-3 to claim the title.

Liberty had the early advantage leading 3-1 at the end of the third inning. Third baseman for the Eagles, Katie Chester, was full of confidence even though her team trailed.

“I wasn’t that worried,” Chester said. “It’s a rivalry game, I knew we were going to come out on top.”

Chester and her teammates exploded on the offensive end after the fourth inning scoring 13 runs highlighted by back-to-back-to-back homers.

The Eagles led 8-3 in the sixth inning when Ella Hayes slammed a shot over the fence for the grand slam. Her teammate, Kayley Lenger, followed suit with a single shot and Chester put the cherry on top with a homer of her own.

“We were hyped up in the dugout,” Chester said.

Head coach of the Eagles, Amanda Self, called the championship game, “a punch fest."

“The girls were dialed in and confident that they were going to bring the pressure,” Self said.

Self implied that her team was patient in the batters box which led to her team being successful on the offensive end. The Eagles showed that after the fourth inning where they went deep in the pitch count and waited for their opportunity.

“I am really proud of the girls for staying true to their pitch and looking for ones they could drive,” Self said.

The familiarity between the two teams cannot be understated. Throughout the game, players from each side were chatting and joking, showcasing the relationships between the teams.

“It adds a different layer to the game,” Self said. “You can’t just go out and throw your best. They know our players, we know theirs. So, it comes down to who can take each pitch.”

The Blue Jays exacted their revenge two days later by defeating Liberty North on Monday, Sept. 27. Liberty was down to the Eagles 4-1 in the fifth inning and climbed back to win thanks to Sierra Persinger. She hit the walk-off home run to defeat Liberty North 5-4.