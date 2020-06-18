Liberty North's Jones commits to play soccer at Kansas State

LIBERTY — Eagles senior-to-be Maya Jones announced her commitment to play soccer at Kansas State University in 2021.

Jones had her best year as a freshman in 2018, earning all-state honorable mention as well as all-conference and all-district as a first team selection. Liberty North won a district championship and finished 16-3-3 that season.

Her sophomore campaign was undercut by a concussion that limited her in the second-half of the year. Jones was still able to earn first team all-conference honors during the team’s 13-7-1 season that ended in the district championship game.

After missing out on junior season due to school closures related to the coronavirus pandemic, Jones will enter her senior season this fall with five career goals.