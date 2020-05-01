Liberty point guard Nelson selected as DiRenna Award finalist

LIBERTY — Liberty point guard Olivia Nelson was selected as a finalist for the DiRenna Award given to the top high school boy and girl basketball players in the Kansas City Area.

The DiRenna Award is an annual award presented by the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association and James A. DiRenna Jr. Nelson is the first finalist for Liberty since Morgan Fleming won the award in 2016.

Nelson was named to the all-state, all-district and all-conference teams this season. She averaged 14.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 50% from the field.

Nelson, who committed to play basketball at the University of Central Missouri this fall, was one of only two players in the entire Suburban Conference, — Fort Osage’s Kiyley Flowers was the other — to average at least 14.5 points and 3.5 assists per game.

She became the ninth player in Liberty girls program history to score 1,000 career points and had the second highest 3-point percentage in the conference at 42.0% only behind Staley guard Fabiola Salgado’s 44%.