Liberty recovers from Park Hill loss to get revenge win over Ray-Pec

LIBERTY — Liberty boys basketball had two opportunities to get revenge on the only two teams that have beat them so far this season.

The first game ended in another tough loss against a talented Park Hill team that earned the top spot in the Suburban Gold as conference play kicks into full gear.

For the second, the Blue Jays finally earned the desired outcome with a dominant 53-27 victory over Raymore-Peculiar on Friday, Jan. 15.

Senior guard Javin Shaw led the Blue Jays in scoring for the third time this season, scoring 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 4 of 6 from the 3-point range against the Panthers.

Junior guard Bennett Stirtz continued his great all-around play with near triple-double as he earned 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to go along with four steals and two blocks.

Junior guard Luke Stubbs dropped in 14 points while notching four assists and steals. Senior guard Javion Byers scored 7 points, which matches his output in the team’s last matchup with Ray-Pec and in the most recent game against Park Hill, a 52-46 loss at home.

Byers, who averages 13.9 points per game as the second leading scorer behind Stirtz, has seen his scoring output drop over the last half dozen games.

After scoring 15 points or more in four of his first six games, Byers has scored 11 points or less over the last seven contests with only one free-throw attempt during that stretch.

Liberty (10-3, 4-1 Suburban Gold) will take on Leavenworth 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 in the first round of the C.W. Stressman Invitational at Liberty High School. The next two rounds are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Jan. 21-22.