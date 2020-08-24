LIBERTY — Coach Chad Frigon knows the 2020 high school football season is going to look a lot different than in years past.

On top of facing the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic disrupting high school sports since mid-March, his Blue Jays will have to beat tougher competition.

Liberty moved up to the Gold Division of the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference. Liberty returns to the highest-enrollment division for the first time since 2014.

But Frigon, who is entering his 10th year as the Liberty head coach, feels that his team has the right amount of stability and adaptability to improve on last season’s 4-6 record.

“They’ve learned to just kind of take things as it comes,” Frigon said of dealing with uncertainty around the season caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “They are getting an opportunity to play and I’ve been proud of how they’ve adapted to that.”

Frigon hopes the changes are easier to handle with enough of the pieces remaining the same. The Blue Jays return nine starters, including six on the offensive side of the ball.

The offense plans to correct its struggles when the team scored 14 points or less in five of six losses and the season came to end in an 8-3 game against Park Hill in the district opener.

Senior quarterback Luke Smith is ready to pick up where he left off after passing for 594 yards and six touchdowns before getting injured in the team’s fourth game in 2019. Smith said although the usual 7-on-7 tournaments during the summer were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the team has opted for more 11-on-11 practices.

“I think it’s helped us a lot,” he said. “We’ve clicked with the linemen and not just the receivers.”

Some of the chemistry with the skill positions will hopefully carry over as running back Wentric Williams III and wide receiver Caden Dennis return for their junior years. Williams rushed for 1,007 yards and seven touchdowns last year while Dennis caught 17 receptions.

The offensive line will be led by senior center Dylan Braughton along with fellow returning starter in junior Michael Capria.

Frigon said that returning core has given the offense an advantage going into the season, but he said he’s more than pleased with how his defense has progressed during the summer.

“There’s some new guys stepping in there and making plays,” Frigon said. “I feel like they’ve done a really good job. They’ve made leaps and bounds during the summer.”

Senior linebacker Jalen Weston, an all-conference and all-district first team selection last year, is one of three returning starters on defense. Weston said both sides of the ball have benefited from the team putting the first team defense up against the first team offense in practice this summer.

“We’re getting a lot more reps when it comes to hard competition,” Weston said. “We’re having the best of the best of our players going head to head. That’s making us better competitors.”

The linebacking corps will also have the services of senior Michael Quigley, who started as fullback last season for the Blue Jays.

Senior defensive end Matthew Henning will give Liberty experience upfront as a third-year starter who was selected all-conference last season.

The team’s first game will be against a Blue Springs team playing for a first-year coach in David White. As the Wildcats were unable to hold a jamboree, Frigon said his team doesn’t really have any tape to scout their opponents.

“We always talk about focusing on us and this will be a prime example where we need to focus on ourselves and what we can do, not the opponent,” Frigon said.