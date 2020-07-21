LIBERTY — Blue Jays graduating senior swimmer Madi Carmichael announced her commitment to compete for the William Jewell Women’s Swimming team this fall.

Carmichael has qualified for state each of the last three seasons. During her senior season, she helped lead her Liberty team to a ninth-place finish at the Missouri High School Activities Association Swim and Dive Championships. Her 200-yard freestyle relay team took second place while she finished 12th in the 50-yard free and 100-yard fly individual events.

Carmichael had finished 13th in the 50-free and 17th in the 100-free at state during her junior campaign. As a sophomore, her 200-yard free relay team placed fourth at state.