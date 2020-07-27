LIBERTY — Liberty graduate and Houston forward Shea Groom scored a stoppage-time goal to secure the National Women's Soccer League's Challenge Cup title as the Dash beat the Chicago Red Stars 2-0 on Sunday.

Groom, who won MVP of the title game, sealed the win just 34 seconds into a five-minute stoppage time. She darted past the deepest defender as she received a pass from Rachel Daly near midfield. She dribbled around Chicago goalie Alyssa Naeher, who dived at the ball about 30 yards from the goal, to earn an open look for the game-clinching score.

The NWSL was the first professional sports league in the U.S. to return to play amid the coronavirus pandemic when it started the Challenge Cup on June 27. The league created a “bubble” for its teams in Utah for the duration of the tournament that served as a replacement for its traditional season in 2020. The Dash had never previously made the playoffs.

Groom scored three goals this season, tied for the most in the league with North Carolina’s Lynn Williams and her teammate Daly, who won the tournament MVP. Groom scored on significantly less attempts, as she had seven shots to Williams’s 24 and Daly’s 14.

Groom started her NWSL career with her hometown FC Kansas City after being selected 12th overall in the 2015 draft. She earned the team’s rookie of the year honor as the Blues won the NWSL championship. FC Kansas City traded her to Sky Blue FC in 2018. She was subsequently traded to Reign FC in 2019 before landing in Houston this year.

The 2011 LHS graduate guided the Blue Jays to back-to-back state titles in 2010 and 2011 and finished her career with 155 goals, the most in program history. She then went on to become an All-American at Texas A&M, where she led the Aggies to the Women's College Cup for the first time in program history during her senior season.