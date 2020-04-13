Liberty's Hall commits to play football at Culver-Stockton

LIBERTY — Blue Jays senior defensive lineman Isaiah Hall announced he will attend Culver-Stockton College in Canton to play football.
Hall recorded nine tackles, two hurries, a tackle for loss and half a sack for Liberty during the 2019 season.
The Blue Jays finished 4-6 after winning two of their last four games, including a 23-20 win over Lee’s Summit West in a double-overtime thriller.
