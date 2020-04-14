Liberty's Mueller commits to play soccer at Northeastern State

LIBERTY — Blue Jays senior midfielder player Brody Mueller announced his commitment to play soccer at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
Mueller helped the Liberty boys soccer team finish 13-9 in 2019 and earn a trip to the district finals, the team’s third appearance in the last three years.
