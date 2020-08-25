Local school districts officially opt to play fall sports

The Liberty, Kearney and Smithville school districts announced Tuesday, Aug. 25, that they will proceed with fall sports as scheduled with COVID-19 precautions in place as determined by each district.

This was one of three options recommended by Clay County Public Health Center. The other two options included switching to an alternate fall season scheduled to start in March or requiring all student-athletes in contact sports to be limited to their districts’ virtual-only option for the fall semester.

The announcement comes after the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference voted on Monday, Aug. 24 to move forward with the traditional fall sports season, clearing the way for games to be played this week. Each team from Liberty, Liberty North, Kearney and Smithville have a football game scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28.

The GKC Suburban Conference released guidelines for return to play that include limitations on fan attendance, but the decisions will ultimately be left up to the districts hosting the competitions.