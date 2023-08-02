LIBERTY — William Jewell announced that Chris McCabe will be the interim athletic director effective Aug. 2. McCabe replaces former Athletic Director Tom Eisenhauer, who announced his decision to leave in May. Eisenhauer officially left his post on Aug. 1.
“The president and I had some conversations about having some stability during a time of transition. I was flattered with her confidence in my ability to do it,” McCabe said. “Hopefully there is some relationship equity amongst the coaches that me transitioning into the role would also allow them some comfort during a time of transition.”
McCabe serves as the head coach for the men’s basketball program. He is beginning his fifth season at the helm of the Cardinals. According to a release, William Jewell is still looking for Eisenhauer’s replacement for acting athletic director.
“The college continues to undergo an extensive search process working through robust pool of applicants to identify the next leader of Cardinal Athletics,” the release said.
According to McCabe, initial interviews have been made through a pool of applicants.
He explained that the process is playing out with a committee leading the decision. For now, McCabe hopes to bring a positive environment and helping hand to the Jewell athletic community during this time of transition.
“I need to serve our coaches so that they can best serve their staffs and student-athletes,” McCabe said. “I need to serve them in a way to empower them to do their jobs to the best of their abilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.