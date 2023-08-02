Chris McCabe

William Jewell’s head basketball coach Chris McCabe was named the interim athletic director on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — William Jewell announced that Chris McCabe will be the interim athletic director effective Aug. 2. McCabe replaces former Athletic Director Tom Eisenhauer, who announced his decision to leave in May. Eisenhauer officially left his post on Aug. 1.

“The president and I had some conversations about having some stability during a time of transition. I was flattered with her confidence in my ability to do it,” McCabe said. “Hopefully there is some relationship equity amongst the coaches that me transitioning into the role would also allow them some comfort during a time of transition.”

