MSHSAA to explore options for schools without in-person learning

The Missouri High School Activities Association announced plans to reverse its policy for only member schools with in-person instruction to compete in sports this fall.

In a statement released Monday, Aug. 3, MSHSAA said it will work with schools in areas where local health departments have required virtual learning and/or recommend no sports or activities at this time.

The organization will discuss the possibility of postponing fall activities, allowing activities even for schools only offering virtual learning and a regional competition separate from the traditional season to be held for schools that offer in-person learning later in the semester.

“With the changing face of the start of the school year for our member schools, the Board and staff want to discuss possibilities that would allow as many students to participate as safely as possible,” MSHSAA Executive Director Kerwin Urhahn said. “The Association wants to work with schools to provide as many opportunities as possible. For the schools currently planning to start the year as normal, our current hope is that the fall season will proceed to its fruition.”

MSHSAA’s decision to reevaluate this rule follows the news that the Lexington R-V School District became the first district to cancel fall sports after Lafayette County saw a 57% percent increase in positive coronavirus during the month of July, according to a statement from the district. Lexington schools will also postpone the start of the school year until Sept. 14 based on recommendations from its local public health department.

Clay County saw a similar spike as total positive cases doubled from 338 on June 23 to 711 on July 27, according to Clay County Public Health Center. On July 29, a White House coronavirus task force added Missouri to a list of 21 states designated as the “red zone” for new COVID-19 cases. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a daily record of 2,084 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, July 30.

The Liberty, Kearney and Smithville school districts have all released re-entry plans with normal start dates in late August while also creating an online option for students that prefer not to return to the classroom at this time. Kearney has since revised its plan, opting to start classes on Sept. 8. All three districts are currently set to begin team practices on Aug. 10 after the end of MSHSAA’s mandated dead period from Aug. 3-9.