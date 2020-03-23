The Big Sky Conference has canceled all practices and workouts for its athletic departments through May 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference announced Monday. This includes the cancellation of all spring football practices that had not yet been completed.

Big Sky institutions continue to retain the option to provide support services for athletes while following national, state and campus protocols for social distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19. These services include athletic training, academics, mental health and programming in the best interest of supporting those athletes.

Montana State announced last week it plans to continue such services.

On March 18, the conference's Presidents’ Council canceled Big Sky spring athletic competitions and championships, as well as suspended team or individual practices and workouts until at least April 3. The Presidents’ Council also voted on March 12 to suspend competition for spring sports and to cancel the remainder of the 2020 men's and women's Big Sky basketball tournaments.

“We wanted to give ourselves flexibility based upon having to make any decisions,” Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said on March 16. “So our presidents chose to suspend rather than cancel.”

MSU, meanwhile, announced last week all public athletic events through April were canceled. This included the Sonny Holland Classic football spring game and the groundbreaking for the Bobcat Athletic Complex.

Montana State director of athletics Leon Costello told the Chronicle last week that he believed the conference was making the right decisions.

“It’s been reassuring to me that we can all come together for what the bigger purpose is and do things the right way,” Costello said. “Not that you ever want to be a part of these things, but when you are, it’s reassuring to be working with people that are like-minded and who have the same kind of values that you do.”