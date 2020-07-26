Before May 5, Arizona was one of two Power Five schools to not have a commit for its 2021 recruiting class. The Wildcats have gained 18 commits in nearly three months.
Kevin Sumlin and the rest of UA's coaching staff delved into Texas, Louisiana and Florida and issued a bulk of their offers to '21 players from those states, while also targeting California and Arizona, among other states.
Here's a current look at Arizona's '21 commits:
Clay Millen
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-3
Weight: 188 pounds
Ranking: Four stars (247Sports); Three stars (Rivals)
Hometown: Snoqualmie, Washington (Mount Si)
Also considered: Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Indiana, Colorado, Florida Atlantic
Stevie Rocker
Position: Running back
Height: 6-0
Weight: 185 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Tucson (Canyon del Oro)
Also considered: Cal, Nevada, BYU
Tyrese Johnson
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-1
Weight: 190 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: New Orleans (Booker T Washington)
Also considered: Florida State, Miami, Colorado, Virginia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Louisville, Houston, Memphis, SMU, South Alabama, Southeastern Louisiana, Tulane
Jackson Bailey
Position: Outside linebacker / Safety
Height: 6-1
Weight: 220 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Unranked (Rivals)
Hometown: Red Oak, Texas (Texas)
Also considered: SMU, New Mexico, Louisiana Lafatyette, UTSA, Abilene Christian, Kansas, Nevada, Jackson State, Illinois State, Texas Southern
Montrell Johnson Jr.
Position: Running back
Height: 5-10
Weight: 200 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: New Orleans (De La Salle)
Also considered: Tennessee, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Duke, Arkansas State, Kansas, Tulane, Louisiana-Monroe, North Texas, Nicholls State
Cole Batson
Position: Safety / Outside linebacker
Height: 6-4
Weight: 190 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: San Clemente, California (San Clemente)
Also considered: Washington State, San Diego State, Maryland, Yale, Air Force, Boston College, San Jose State, New Mexico, Cornell, Columbia, Dartmouth, Fresno State, Navy, Penn, Princeton, Colorado State, Harvard
Kolbe Cage
Position: Outside linebacker / Safety
Height: 6-0
Weight: 205 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: New Orleans (Holy Cross)
Also considered: Houston Baptist, Louisiana-Lafayette, Nevada, South Alabama, Southern
Ja'Marian Peterson
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-3
Weight: 238 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: New Orleans (De La Salle)
Also considered: Colorado, Illinois, Washington State, Ole Miss, Memphis, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Boston College
Kevon Garcia
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-2
Weight: 215 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Houston (Dekaney)
Also considered: Houston Baptist
DJ Fryar
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-3
Weight: 205 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Steilacoom, Washington (Steilacoomn)
Also considered: Boise State, Air Force, Army, Navy, Fresno State, Nevada, Washington State
Dalton Johnson
Position: Safety
Height: 5-10
Weight: 180 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Katy, Texas (Katy)
Also considered: Arkansas State, Houston, Army, Colorado State, SMU, UNLV, Virginia Tech, North Texas, Louisiana Tech, Houston Baptist
Matthew Weerts
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-2
Weight: 217 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Batavia, Illinois (Batavia)
Also considered: Boise State, Wyoming, Toledo, Southern Illinois, Navy, Ball State, Air Force, Army, Central Michigan, Indiana State, North Dakota State
JT Hand
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-3
Weight: 285 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Two stars (Rivals)
Hometown: Mission Viejo, California (Mission Viejo)
Also considered: UNLV
Colby Powers
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-4
Weight: 235 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Spring, Texas (Klein Collins)
Also considered: Colorado, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, New Mexico, Louisiana-Monroe and UTSA.
Logan Kraut
Position: Safety
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Santa Rosa, California (Maria Carrillo)
Also considered: Air Force, Army, Cal Poly, Eastern Washington, Fresno State, New Mexico, NAU, Southern Utah, UNLV
Luke Eckardt
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-7
Weight: 265 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Richmond, Illinois (Richmond-Burton)
Also considered: Northern Illinois, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan
Evan Branch-Haynes
Position: Defensive tackle
Height: 6-2
Weight: 270 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Two stars (Rivals)
Hometown: San Francisco (Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep)
Also considered: Idaho, Stetson, Montana
Alex Navarro-Silva
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-5
Weight: 220 pounds
Ranking: N/A
Hometown: Riverside, California (Riverside Community College)
Also considered: N/A
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.