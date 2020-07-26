Before May 5, Arizona was one of two Power Five schools to not have a commit for its 2021 recruiting class. The Wildcats have gained 18 commits in nearly three months.

Kevin Sumlin and the rest of UA's coaching staff delved into Texas, Louisiana and Florida and issued a bulk of their offers to '21 players from those states, while also targeting California and Arizona, among other states.

Here's a current look at Arizona's '21 commits:

Clay Millen

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-3

Weight: 188 pounds

Ranking: Four stars (247Sports); Three stars (Rivals)

Hometown: Snoqualmie, Washington (Mount Si)

Also considered: Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Indiana, Colorado, Florida Atlantic

Stevie Rocker

Position: Running back

Height: 6-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Tucson (Canyon del Oro)

Also considered: Cal, Nevada, BYU

Tyrese Johnson

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-1

Weight: 190 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: New Orleans (Booker T Washington)

Also considered: Florida State, Miami, Colorado, Virginia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Louisville, Houston, Memphis, SMU, South Alabama, Southeastern Louisiana, Tulane

Jackson Bailey

Position: Outside linebacker / Safety

Height: 6-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Unranked (Rivals)

Hometown: Red Oak, Texas (Texas)

Also considered: SMU, New Mexico, Louisiana Lafatyette, UTSA, Abilene Christian, Kansas, Nevada, Jackson State, Illinois State, Texas Southern

Montrell Johnson Jr.

Position: Running back

Height: 5-10

Weight: 200 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: New Orleans (De La Salle)

Also considered: Tennessee, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Duke, Arkansas State, Kansas, Tulane, Louisiana-Monroe, North Texas, Nicholls State

Cole Batson

Position: Safety / Outside linebacker

Height: 6-4

Weight: 190 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: San Clemente, California (San Clemente)

Also considered: Washington State, San Diego State, Maryland, Yale, Air Force, Boston College, San Jose State, New Mexico, Cornell, Columbia, Dartmouth, Fresno State, Navy, Penn, Princeton, Colorado State, Harvard

Kolbe Cage

Position: Outside linebacker / Safety

Height: 6-0

Weight: 205 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: New Orleans (Holy Cross)

Also considered: Houston Baptist, Louisiana-Lafayette, Nevada, South Alabama, Southern

Ja'Marian Peterson

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-3

Weight: 238 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: New Orleans (De La Salle)

Also considered: Colorado, Illinois, Washington State, Ole Miss, Memphis, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Boston College

Kevon Garcia

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-2

Weight: 215 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Houston (Dekaney)

Also considered: Houston Baptist

DJ Fryar

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-3

Weight: 205 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Steilacoom, Washington (Steilacoomn)

Also considered: Boise State, Air Force, Army, Navy, Fresno State, Nevada, Washington State

Dalton Johnson

Position: Safety

Height: 5-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Katy, Texas (Katy)

Also considered: Arkansas State, Houston, Army, Colorado State, SMU, UNLV, Virginia Tech, North Texas, Louisiana Tech, Houston Baptist

Matthew Weerts

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-2

Weight: 217 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Batavia, Illinois (Batavia)

Also considered: Boise State, Wyoming, Toledo, Southern Illinois, Navy, Ball State, Air Force, Army, Central Michigan, Indiana State, North Dakota State

JT Hand

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-3

Weight: 285 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Two stars (Rivals)

Hometown: Mission Viejo, California (Mission Viejo)

Also considered: UNLV

Colby Powers

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-4

Weight: 235 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Spring, Texas (Klein Collins)

Also considered: Colorado, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, New Mexico, Louisiana-Monroe and UTSA.

Logan Kraut

Position: Safety

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Santa Rosa, California (Maria Carrillo)

Also considered: Air Force, Army, Cal Poly, Eastern Washington, Fresno State, New Mexico, NAU, Southern Utah, UNLV

Luke Eckardt

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-7

Weight: 265 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Richmond, Illinois (Richmond-Burton)

Also considered: Northern Illinois, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan

Evan Branch-Haynes

Position: Defensive tackle

Height: 6-2

Weight: 270 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Two stars (Rivals)

Hometown: San Francisco (Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep)

Also considered: Idaho, Stetson, Montana

Alex Navarro-Silva

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-5

Weight: 220 pounds

Ranking: N/A

Hometown: Riverside, California (Riverside Community College)

Also considered: N/A