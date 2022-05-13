Retired Jewell men's basketball coach passes

LIBERTY — William Jewell College shared Friday, May 13, news that longtime head men’s basketball coach Larry Holley passed away Thursday, May 12, at the age of 76. Funeral arrangements are forthcoming.

Holley spent 44 years on the William Jewell campus as a head coach and student-athlete. He led the men’s basketball program from 1979 until his retirement in March 2019 after 40 seasons.

After retirement, Holley remained actively involved at the college, serving as chair of the Hall Fame Committee, attending nearly every basketball game and serving on the Alumni Board of Governors. He was also a 2009 William Jewell Citation of Achievement Award winner, the college’s highest alumni honor, according to the college.

Throughout his career, he received 15 Coach of the Year Awards, including becoming the first NAIA coach to receive the Sears/NABC NAIA National Coach of the Year Award in 1996. He was also selected to five Halls of Fames: The Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the William Jewell College Athletic Hall of Fame, the NAIA Hall of Fame and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

In 2011, Holley was honored by the Kansas City Sports Commission with the Earl Smith Award, inducting him into the Greater Kansas City Amateur Sports Hall of Champions. He was a recipient of the Gary Filbert Legacy Award in 2014 for lifetime achievement in basketball in Missouri, the highest honor given by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Most recently, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame in April of this year.

While at Jewell, Holley coached 24 NAIA All-Americans, including six first-team selections and one who was named NAIA-II National Player of the Year. Twenty-six of his players were also named NAIA Academic All-Americans. In addition, 149 of 155 of his fourth-year players at William Jewell graduated. During their time in the NAIA, his teams were consistently ranked in the top-25 national polls, including No. 1 rankings in 1996 and 2004. They also received the No. 1 seed in the national tournament in 2004.

Holley was a 1967 Jewell graduate and lettered four times in each of three sports — cross country, basketball and track. He was captain of each sport and capped his career by being named Jewell’s Athlete of the Year as a senior. He scored 1,122 points in his basketball career at Jewell and was an All-Conference and All-District selection as a senior.

Off the court, Holley was heavily involved on campus, serving as president of his fraternity, Lambda Chi Alpha; president of the J Club; vice president of the 1968 senior class; a member of Aeons, selected to Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities; and was the recipient of the Col. Alexander Doniphan Award that goes to the senior man deemed most likely to succeed. He was also a member of the concert and pep bands and chapel choir all four years while he was a student.

Holley was a graduate of Jameson High School, where his father was superintendent and his mother a teacher. During his days at Jameson, he was involved in numerous activities including basketball, track, music and speech. He graduated as valedictorian.

In basketball, he became Jameson's first, first-team all-state selection after leading the Huskies to a record of 33-1 and a third-place finish in the state tournament. His jersey is now retired.

On the track, Holley was a state champion in the mile at the indoor meet and fourth in the outdoor event.

A talented musician, he received state ratings in trumpet and vocal solos, in addition to top ratings in poetry reading and radio speaking at the district speech contests.

Holley is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughters, Lindsay, Lauren and Lacey with late wife Ann; in addition to multiple grandchildren and other family.

More details on this developing story will be released as they become available.