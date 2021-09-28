Liberty North, Liberty and Smithville traveled to Lawrence, Kansas to take part in the Rim Rock Farm Classic on Saturday, Sept. 25. The meet brings teams from all over the country to compete on one of the most legendary courses ever created which is hosted by the University of Kansas.

Liberty North

The Eagles finished the Gold race in third place as a team with 110 points. Only Valor Christian (CO) and Millard West (NE) were better than the Eagles.

Liberty North’s two highest runners Sage Wilde and Ethan Lee finished back-to-back with fourth and fifth place finishes with times of 15:32 and 15:34. The Eagles top five rounded with Grayson Tapp finishing in 25th place, Jorge PerezRuiz in 30th and Collin Kleinhen in 52nd place.

“This is the toughest course that the Eagles have run on this year, but they didn't let the hills get them down,” Head coach Dave Chatlos said. “They strategize and executed their plan, resulting in some great times, even some PRs.”

The next race the Eagles will compete in will be on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Arkansas for the prestigious Chile Pepper Invitational.

Liberty

The Blue Jays finished the meet in 20th place with 468 points in the Gold race. Liberty aerated a time of 17:24 for the 5K race.

Leading the way for Liberty was Myles Thornburg who finished in 27th place with a time of 16:17. Helping the Blue Jays along the way was Aiden McKenna in 74th place, Samuel Cleary in 104th, Andrew Bolz in 109th and Connor McLain in 164th.

Liberty will compete at Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Smithville

The Warriors competed in the Blue race of the Rim Rock Invitational and were able to come out on top. Smithville won their division with 87 total points, 50 points more than the second place team, Christ Preparatory.

Asa Kellner finished as the top runner for Smithville with a 17:04, good enough for seventh place. Following Kellner was Isaac Edson in 10th place, Liam Adair in 17th, Regan Dunn in 27th and Quentin Zimmer in 41st.

Coming off of the big meet victory, Smithville will compete at Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, Oct. 2.