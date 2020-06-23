Senior Send-offs: Abigail Riggs, Liberty
Courier-Tribune Graphic

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Abigail Riggs

School:

Liberty High School

Sports:

Swimming, Cross-country, Track and Field

College:

University of Missouri

Major:

School of Health Professions

Favorite high school memory:

"2019 state swimming championships when we got stuck in Columbia for a night."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Chris Murphy and Coach Aaron Hohn."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I will miss all of the friendships and relationships I made with teachers and friends."

Best part about high school and this community:

"How much they want to see you succeed in anything you do."

