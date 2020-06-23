Senior Send-offs: Abigail Riggs, Liberty

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Abigail Riggs
School:
Liberty High School
Sports:
Swimming, Cross-country, Track and Field
College:
University of Missouri
Major:
School of Health Professions
Favorite high school memory:
"2019 state swimming championships when we got stuck in Columbia for a night."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach Chris Murphy and Coach Aaron Hohn."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I will miss all of the friendships and relationships I made with teachers and friends."
Best part about high school and this community:
"How much they want to see you succeed in anything you do."
