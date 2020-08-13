Senior Send-offs: Aidan Walker, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Aidan Walker

School:

Kearney High School

Sports:

Baseball

College:

University of Missouri

Major:

Industrial Engineering

Favorite high school memory:

"Playing in Springfield my freshman year."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Remley and Coach Deam."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"Getting to play my favorite game with some of my best friends."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The people."