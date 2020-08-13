Senior Send-offs: Aidan Walker, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Aidan Walker
School:
Kearney High School
Sports:
Baseball
College:
University of Missouri
Major:
Industrial Engineering
Favorite high school memory:
"Playing in Springfield my freshman year."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach Remley and Coach Deam."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"Getting to play my favorite game with some of my best friends."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The people."
