Senior Send-offs: Alex Evans, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Alex Evans
School:
Kearney High School
Sports:
Football, Wrestling, Track and Field
College:
Brigham Young University
Major:
Business
Favorite high school memory:
"Senior night wrestling dual and 'The Clash.'"
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach Brad Colhour and coach Bryant Hummel."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"Working hard with the boys."
Best part about high school and this community:
"It’s where I live."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.