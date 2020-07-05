Senior Send-offs: Alex Evans, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Alex Evans

School:

Kearney High School

Sports:

Football, Wrestling, Track and Field

College:

Brigham Young University

Major:

Business

Favorite high school memory:

"Senior night wrestling dual and 'The Clash.'"

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Brad Colhour and coach Bryant Hummel."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"Working hard with the boys."

Best part about high school and this community:

"It’s where I live."