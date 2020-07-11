Senior Send-offs: Alex Geisert, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Alex Geisert

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Football, Wrestling, Rugby

College:

Iowa State

Major:

Engineering

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory in high school was being able to have an undefeated regular season in football during my senior year."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"A teacher/coach that has had the biggest impact on my athletic and academic pursuit would be Mr. (Ryan) Dahm. I started my athletic career playing flag football for him and was lucky enough to have him as one of my high school coaches as well. He has been a very positive impact on me in and out of school."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"What I will miss most about my high school experience is just getting to see and spend time with my friends every day at school."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part of our school is the atmosphere. This year we had an amazing student council, student section and sports media that make all school events extremely fun."