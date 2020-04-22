Senior Send-offs: Allie Hinkley, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Allie Hinkley

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Volleyball

College:

Pittsburg State University

Major:

Nursing

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite memory was beating Liberty at Liberty for the first time in Eagles volleyball history."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Katie Dowden by far had the biggest impact on me throughout high school. She made me a stronger person on and off the court."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I will miss the simple things about high school -- volleyball, the bus rides, team dinners and game days."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about our community at Liberty North is our student body. Whatever the sporting event, we brought a crowd. It was amazing this year. We had never had the gyms packed watching us play until this past season."