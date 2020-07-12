Senior Send-offs: Amber Andrade, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Amber Andrade

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Track and Field

College:

Beacon College (Fla.)

Major:

Human Services

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory from high school would have to be when I was a sophomore and I was put in the 2-mile and I got fourth place in that event. Another favorite memory that I have is making new friends and being part of a team to cheer on at every meet we go to."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"I would have to say the two coaches that had the biggest impact on my athletics pursuits would have to be coach (David) Chatlos and coach (Mike) Klug. They would push me to my limit until it breaks so that whenever I am in a meet, I could do the best I can to make myself proud and to make them proud too."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"Things that I am going to miss the most about my high school experience would have to be my friends, the office staff, my track coaches and the whole track team put together."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about my high school experience would have to be when I went to KCPD with my Law Enforcement group and I was in the house where they would practice how to clear a house when a suspect is hiding. I was acting like a suspect who they were trying to find and they could never find me because I was hiding on the ceiling of the house."