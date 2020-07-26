Senior Send-offs: Amy Greufe, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Amy Greufe

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Swimming

College:

Metropolitan Community College-Maple Woods

Major:

Chemistry, Biology

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory was during the 2019 swim season where I missed the first home meet. At the second one, I was put in the 100 freestyle and I was surprised because I never competed in that event this year. I got a really good time for me and I surprised myself and my coaches. I was really proud and happy."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"My Body Sculpting teacher Laura Sorens. Body Sculpting is essentially a P.E. class but it works your whole body so like cardio, weights, yoga, Pilates, etc. It’s the hardest P.E. class in the school. Coach Sorens has kept me motivated throughout my high school life. I’ve taken her class for 3 years and in those 3 years she helped me become more determined in succeeding in my other classes when I didn’t think I was going to complete a class."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I’m going to miss the staff of my high school. I made so many connections with the staff, teachers, custodians and lunch people. They have been so nice to me throughout the school year and I’m going to miss that kindness and happiness they spread throughout my school year. I rode the bus all four years of high school and I’m also going to miss the bus drivers because they had a really hard job of taking on the mean comments from high school kids. With all that stuff going on they still were nice to all the kids on the bus and that made me smile."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about my high school is that all the staff seem to make you feel very welcomed to the school and spread laughter and cheer — that is if you're kind to them. You must respect the staff to get the kindness in return. The staff always seemed to have some fun things to say and do for certain days like spirit week. I loved the spirit days at my high school even though some of the days were repetitive from year-to-year. I still made sure to go all out and be one of the first students to not miss a single spirit day in all four years of my high school life."