Senior Send-offs: Austin Brewer, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Austin Brewer

School:

Kearney High School

Sports:

Baseball

College:

University of Missouri

Major:

Engineering

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory from high school was the Springfield trip my junior year. Traveling to Springfield with my teammates was a source of so many great moments and we skipped a day of school."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Remley had the greatest impact on my athletic/academic pursuits. From an athletic perspective, he provided a great deal of guidance and leadership throughout my time in the program. While I never had him in class, he made it abundantly clear that academics actually did come before athletics. If you needed to take a test after school or seek help from a teacher, it was never an issue. He isn't a coach that says academics before athletics when clearly not believing it."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I'll miss the people the most. After forming friendships that have stood for years, it's going to be challenging to let most of them go."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best thing about this community is the overwhelming amount of quality people. I can hardly think of a time when I've had a bad experience with someone in the community."