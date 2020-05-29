Senior Send-offs: Bekah Frazier, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Bekah Frazier

School:

Kearney High School

Sports:

Softball

College:

University of Missouri

Major:

Animal Sciences

Favorite high school memory:

"My best memory from high school softball would be every bus ride because something was always happening: music was blaring, everyone was singing, someone was telling crazy stories, or we were all sleeping, it all happened on the bus and the memories that we made on the bus rides will always stick with me."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"All of my coaches pushed me to become a better and stronger player, they motivated me to work hard every day to become the best player I could be."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"Being able to play alongside my friends every day."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part of Kearney is that you know that you are supported every time you step out onto the field, there is always a crowd there to cheer you on."