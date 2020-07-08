Senior Send-offs: Benjamin Svoboda, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Benjamin Svoboda

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Soccer, Tennis

College:

University of Kansas Honors College and SELF Engineering Fellowship

Major:

Aerospace Engineering

Favorite high school memory:

"I think my favorite sports memory in all of high school was the end of the most recent soccer season. We had some crazy weather and played two different games in snowstorms and another in the middle of torrential rain. Those sort of situations create a great sense of team even if you aren't always on the field."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"I think academically my art/design teacher had the largest impact on me in high school. I'm a very typical math/science student and he helped turn the art class I took for credit into something I am now passionate about and want to pursue as a minor in college."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I will honestly miss the people most. When seniors ask to go back to school in times like this, it's never about the classroom or the curriculum. We all just want to say a final goodbye to the people that make our experience unique. North is full of great people and it's sad knowing I won't see many of them ever again."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part of our school and community is the people. Almost everyone is friendly, and sports help break down any external barriers to friendship. Everyone mixes together and creates something better. The people and the camaraderie is the best part about our school and its sports."