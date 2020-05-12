Senior Send-offs: Brayden Earlywine, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Brayden Earlywine

School:

Smithville High School

Sports:

Football, Track and Field

College:

University of Missouri

Major:

Accounting/Finance

Favorite high school memory:

"Beating Kearney two weeks in a row my senior year."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"I think all of my coaches had pretty big impacts on both my academic and athletic success."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"Going to football practice, and goofing off with my teammates everyday."

Best part about high school and this community:

"I really like the small town feel, and how everybody knows everybody. I feel like it helps build a strong connection throughout the whole community."