Senior Send-offs: Brayden Earlywine, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Brayden Earlywine
School:
Smithville High School
Sports:
Football, Track and Field
College:
University of Missouri
Major:
Accounting/Finance
Favorite high school memory:
"Beating Kearney two weeks in a row my senior year."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"I think all of my coaches had pretty big impacts on both my academic and athletic success."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"Going to football practice, and goofing off with my teammates everyday."
Best part about high school and this community:
"I really like the small town feel, and how everybody knows everybody. I feel like it helps build a strong connection throughout the whole community."
