The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Brayden Schoening

School:

Kearney High School

Sports:

Baseball

College:

Truman State University

Major:

Biology

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory from high school was coming back from down 12-1 to win the game 18-14 against Oak Park High School during my junior season."

Coach/teacher who made the biggest impact:

"The coach/teacher that had the biggest impact on me was coach Michael Kelly. Coach Kelly has always been a really cool guy and he's always available for me to talk to. My locker is about 5 feet from his room so I can go bug him about anything I want at any time. He would also say, 'What's up, Schoening?' every morning, which was always a good start to the day."

Thing you will miss most about high school:

"The thing I'll miss the most about high school was being able to see my friends every day. Nowhere else throughout your life will you be able to talk and mess around with your closest friends for seven hours straight for five days a week."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about Kearney and Kearney High School was the support that the community shows for the students. As a part of the band, I always got to see the support for the football team. And the baseball team's support was right there with it for every home game."