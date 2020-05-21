Senior Send-offs: Brendan Elam, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Brendan Elam
School:
Kearney High School
Sports:
Cross country, Track and Field
College:
University of Nebraska
Major:
Vocal Music Education
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite sports memory is taking summer trips with the cross country team. It really brings us all together when we go camping and run in a completely different state."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach (Darla) Moberly, and Coach (Jeff) Roberts have made a huge impact in my life. They have supported me not only in athletics, but in my life outside of a runner."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"The thing I will miss the most is the long distance team. Nothing can bring people together more than running with each other everyday."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The best part of our community is our will to win. We continuously strive to be the best at what we do. We are not only a school known for their academics, but we are well known for our sports. Kearney is a fantastic place and I am so proud to call it my home."
