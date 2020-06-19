The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Brennan O'Neill
School:
Liberty North High School
Sports:
Football, Track and Field
College:
Metropolitan Community College Maple Woods
Major:
Veterinarian Tech
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite sports memory is going 11-1 during football and being part of a team that broke numerous school records."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"The coach that had the biggest impact on me was Coach Helton, my cornerback coach. He always encouraged me and believed in me, helping me to have the confidence to believe in myself."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"There are so many things I will miss about high school, but I would say the thing I will miss the most is participating in sports and having that strong team bond."
Best part about high school and this community:
"There are many great things about Liberty, the community and Liberty North, but I would say that the fans and student section at all the football games made the atmosphere awesome and amped up the team, especially during the Liberty vs. Liberty North game. Although this is a big rivalry, the entire Liberty community always shows support for both schools."
