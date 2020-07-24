Senior Send-offs: Brock Niemeier, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Brock Niemeier

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Basketball

College:

University of Kansas

Major:

Business

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory was winning the St. Thomas Aquinas Tournament."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach James had the biggest impact on me. His constant belief in myself and positive attitude impacted me a lot. Even while battling cancer his mindset and attitude never changed and I will always cherish my relationship with Coach James."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I will mostly miss the student section. Both when I was in it during football season and then playing in front of it during basketball season. The atmosphere they created made sports really fun."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about Liberty is the support and opportunity. I always felt like I could do what I wanted and I always knew that people would support me and my decision."