Senior Send-offs: Brody Mueller, Liberty

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Brody Mueller
School:
Liberty High School
Sports:
Soccer
College:
Northeastern State (Soccer)
Major:
Criminal Justice
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite memory had to be beating Park Hill South in the district semifinal during my junior year."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Mr. (David) McDorman had the biggest impact on me and always told me to follow my dreams and to shoot for the stars."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I definitely will miss the friendships, how close I was with all the guys on the soccer team and our lake bonding trips."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The best part of my community is the support I got through playing soccer and academically."
