Senior Send-offs: Brody Mueller, Liberty

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Brody Mueller

School:

Liberty High School

Sports:

Soccer

College:

Northeastern State (Soccer)

Major:

Criminal Justice

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite memory had to be beating Park Hill South in the district semifinal during my junior year."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Mr. (David) McDorman had the biggest impact on me and always told me to follow my dreams and to shoot for the stars."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I definitely will miss the friendships, how close I was with all the guys on the soccer team and our lake bonding trips."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part of my community is the support I got through playing soccer and academically."