Senior Send-offs: Bryn Mattes, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Bryn Mattes

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Swimming

College:

University of Nebraska

Major:

Biological Sciences

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sport memory from high school would have to be every state meet, but especially my junior year state meet. We all swam really well, and after finals there was a pretty bad snowstorm so we got snowed in. We got to spend another night at the hotel together and we just had so much fun."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"All of my swim coaches have impacted me a lot. They taught me to just keep going and pick yourself up even when it seems hard. I learned a lot about self improvement from them. "

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I think what I'll miss most about high school is the community feel that you get from high school. Even though LNHS is a bigger school, you can still feel connected to anyone at school. Whether that be from classes, shared friends, dances, sporting events."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about the KC area is that it has that small town feel within a big city. People are really proud to be from KC and love the city. There's a lot of love to go around in this city."