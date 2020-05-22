Senior Send-offs: Bryn Mattes, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Bryn Mattes
School:
Liberty North High School
Sports:
Swimming
College:
University of Nebraska
Major:
Biological Sciences
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite sport memory from high school would have to be every state meet, but especially my junior year state meet. We all swam really well, and after finals there was a pretty bad snowstorm so we got snowed in. We got to spend another night at the hotel together and we just had so much fun."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"All of my swim coaches have impacted me a lot. They taught me to just keep going and pick yourself up even when it seems hard. I learned a lot about self improvement from them. "
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I think what I'll miss most about high school is the community feel that you get from high school. Even though LNHS is a bigger school, you can still feel connected to anyone at school. Whether that be from classes, shared friends, dances, sporting events."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The best part about the KC area is that it has that small town feel within a big city. People are really proud to be from KC and love the city. There's a lot of love to go around in this city."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.