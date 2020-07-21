Senior Send-offs: Caden Wilson, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Caden Wilson
School:
Liberty North High School
Sports:
Baseball
College:
Missouri State (Baseball)
Major:
Sports Medicine
Favorite high school memory:
"Winning conference during my sophomore season."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach Rob James has always been there for me and I have felt he has been a great role model all throughout high school, someone that has always made me smile."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"Competing with my brothers and teammates everyday on the field."
Best part about high school and this community:
"How everyone can come together and bond, especially during these tough times. I can always count on the community, teachers, coaches and friends."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.