Senior Send-offs: Caden Wilson, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Caden Wilson

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Baseball

College:

Missouri State (Baseball)

Major:

Sports Medicine

Favorite high school memory:

"Winning conference during my sophomore season."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Rob James has always been there for me and I have felt he has been a great role model all throughout high school, someone that has always made me smile."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"Competing with my brothers and teammates everyday on the field."

Best part about high school and this community:

"How everyone can come together and bond, especially during these tough times. I can always count on the community, teachers, coaches and friends."